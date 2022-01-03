Kanye West and Future held surprise New Year’s Eve party in Miami

Kanye West threw a surprise New Year’s Eve party on Friday (December 31) with performances from him and Future.

The private ‘New Year’s Eve Black Party’ in Miami, Florida was announced on Ye’s Instagram just hours before it was due to take place. Justin LaBoy hosted the party.

As Complex notes, Miami is where Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, hosted his own NYE party alongside Miley Cyrus that same evening. The NBC special featured performances by Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and others.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the Daily Mail reported that Ye purchased a new home on the same street as Kardashian. West is said to have bought the Hidden Hills estate for $4.5million, which is $421,000 over its original listing price.

Elsewhere, footage of Kanye West performing in the studio has surfaced online.

The clip, which you can view below, shows the rapper teaming up with Scarface with the former enthusiastically playing the piano while the latter nods his head to the beat.

It is unclear whether the footage, which has no sound, shows Ye working on new material or if it was a jamming session.

The pair previously appeared on Jay-Z’s ‘This Can’t Be Life‘ before teaming up on ‘Guess Who’s Back’, ‘Heaven’ and ‘In Cold Bold’, all of which appeared on Scarface’s 2002 project ‘The Fix’.

Scarface was also set to appear on West’s 2004 single ‘Jesus Walks‘ but scheduling conflicts prevented him from laying down his vocals.