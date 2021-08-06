Kanye West and Jay-Z said to be reuniting for ‘Watch The Throne 2’ this year

Just a few days out from the tenth anniversary of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s collaborative epic, ‘Watch The Throne’, social media personality and friend of West’s Justin Laboy has claimed that a follow-up album is coming – and sooner than fans might expect.

Laboy tweeted today (August 6) that ‘Watch The Throne 2’ would be released before the end of 2021, saying the record would “make history AGAIN”.

Watch The Throne 2 coming end of the year. Kanye & Hov about to make history AGAIN. #Donda #Respectfully https://t.co/OHBpBbVhGn — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) August 6, 2021

‘Watch The Throne’ was released on August 8, 2011 via Def Jam/Roc Nation/Roc-A-Fella. The album – which Jay said was “about protecting hip-hop” – received critical acclaim upon release; though it did spur a few sour reactions from notable figures, such as Public Enemy member Chuck D.

Laboy’s tweet isn’t the first time a sequel to West and Jay’s iconic joint album has been teased. Jay himself first said that a follow-up album could land as early as 2012, before Mike Dean, who helped co-produce ‘Watch The Throne’, corroborated his claim that May.

After a falling-out between West and Jay, the former said in 2016 that any chance of the album happening had been quashed. At the time, he cited “political shit” with Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by Jay.

West and Jay did eventually make up, however, and rumours flared up once more when in September of 2018, West tweeted that ‘Throne 2’ would be “coming soon”.

But alas, like all great music industry feuds, West and Jay’s beef never truly fizzled, and in October that year, Jay and Beyoncé reportedly severed ties with West (and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian) yet again, putting the project’s likelihood in jeopardy.

Prior to this year, West and Jay had last collaborated in 2016, performing on Drake’s track ‘Pop Style’. But in July, at a listening party for West’s much-delayed tenth album ‘DONDA’, he surprised attendees by playing a new collaboration with Jay, supposedly titled ‘Jail’.

Jay references ‘Watch The Throne’ in the new track’s lyrics, rapping: “Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road / Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home’ / Not me with all of these sins, casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne (Throne).”