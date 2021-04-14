Kanye West and Kim Kardashian agree to joint custody of children in divorce

Kanye West has agreed to joint custody of his and Kim Kardashian’s four children in their divorce proceedings.

Kardashian filed for divorce back in February, asking the rapper for joint custody of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West, which he previously said he was fine with. The pair have been married for almost seven years.

According to the BBC, both West and Kardashian cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. Despite this, sources told TMZ that the separation was “amicable”. They also both agreed they do not need spousal support.

Property owned by the couple was kept separate during their marriage due to terms in their pre-nuptial agreement, according to Kardashian’s filing.

As previously reported, West and Kardashian’s marriage was believed to be on shaky ground when the rapper launched his lacklustre US presidential bid last year. In January, it was reported that the celebrity couple were living “separate lives” and that divorce was “imminent”.

Back in July, West tweeted about a potential split from Kardashian, saying, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.’” He later issued an apology.