Kanye West and Mike Dean to executive produce Ghostface Killah’s ‘Supreme Clientele 2’

Ghostface Killah has revealed details around his forthcoming album ‘Supreme Clientele 2’, including that Kanye West and Mike Dean will executive produce the record.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper took to the r/hiphopheads subreddit to confirm that the sequel album to 2000’s ‘Supreme Clientele’ would be executive produced by West, Dean and Producer Plug Uni. He also teased that fans will be able to expect the album in February of next year.

“SUPREME CLIENTELE 2 IS EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN & PRODUCERPLUGUNI.COM,” Ghostface Killah – real name Dennis Coles – wrote, “RELEASE DATE: FEB 2022”

News of West and Dean teaming up for ‘Supreme Clientele 2’ comes after the two collaborated on the former’s recently-released tenth studio album ‘DONDA’. In a recent interview, Dean described the process of making the album as “gruelling”.

“It was interesting. It was gruelling, lots of hours, lots of changes. It came out great though,” Dean said, “Kanye had three listening parties. So each listening party was like a test, kind of.

“And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process. He took all the information he got from everyone, including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews, and he’d just kind of digest it all and adjust the album the way he wants.”

Ghostface Killah’s last solo album, ‘Ghostface Killahs’, came in 2019. Last month, he linked up with Lion Babe to help deliver their latest single, ‘Rainbows’.