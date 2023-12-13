Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign debut joint album ‘Vultures’ at listening party in Miami

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign debuted tracks from their forthcoming joint album ‘Vultures’ at a listening party in Miami last night (December 12).

The pair took over Wynwood Marketplace in the city with a host of guest artists who feature on the album including Chris Brown, Offset, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs and West’s daughter North.

Ten songs were premiered according to Variety, including opening track ‘Everybody’ which features an interpolation of the Back Street Boys‘ famous hit of the same name.

Instead of mining a sample from the boy band, the song features a recreated chorus from Charlie Wilson, who joins West, Ty and Lil Baby on the track. You can view footage below.

Así empezó Kanye West su listening party del Nuevo disco Vultures con TY Dolla 👑 pic.twitter.com/AvODyPCq54 — el puto amo (@ShinyBraky) December 12, 2023

Elsewhere, another track ‘Slide’ featured West’s daughter alongside the two rappers over a James Blake sample while Nicki Minaj featured on another track ‘New Body’.

Kanye West‘s daughter North debuted her verse from his new album, Vultures. The 10-year-old made a surprise appearance at a listening party for West’s upcoming album, Vultures, in Miami on Tuesday, December 12 What do y'all think about this???#NorthWest #KanyeWest #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/EiI5PbZ2AO — lovelyti (@lovelyti) December 13, 2023

Other tracks included ‘Paid’, ‘Beg Forgiveness’ and ‘River’ which is a homage to Young Thug, who is currently on trial and features on the track.

The title track has already caused controversy with the line “How I’m antisemitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch” after being previewed last month.

Accusations of antisemitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

More recently, it was alleged that West drew a swastika in a meeting with Adidas about his Yeezy footwear line and former employees of the company suggested he had been engaging in antisemitic behaviour since early meetings in 2013.

Kanye and Ty’s collaborative album has been in the works for a while, with Ty telling an audience in November that they had just been recording together in Saudi Arabia. Speculation had kicked up in October when West reportedly held an intimate listening party for the record at a recording studio in Italy.

A “multi-stadium listening event” had been planned for the album, but it ended up being cancelled. It had been expected that the record would be released concurrently with the event, scheduled for November 3, having previously been expected for a release on October 13.

Rumours had also been swirling about an upcoming concert in Italy to promote the new album, before sources shared that the concert will not be taking place due to safety fears.

West recently appeared to announce that the new album will be released on Friday (December 15).