Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Las Vegas rave shut down by police

To celebrate the joint album, the two rappers announced a rave at a facility in the Sloan area just south of the Las Vegas Valley in Nevada. The event was live streamed on social media.

According to 3 News Las Vegas, “Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got information about the event, but the promoter did not have any licensing. Clark County investigators cited the promoter and the event was ‘disbanded,’ according to LVMPD.”

Social media personality YesJulz took to her offiical X/Twitter account to alert everyone that the event was put to a halt. “Cops shut us down. We are putting another stream up in 20 minutes. Stay tuned,” she tweeted. The event was later moved to what appeared to be either a hotel suite or a house.

Tickets for the rave were priced around $2,000. Along with West and Ty Dolla $ign, other musicians in attendance included Quavo, Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, YG and more.

According to XXL, West played new tracks from the ‘Vultures’ LP as well as previously unreleased songs that premiered at the Vultures Miami rave event on Monday, December 11.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj denied her verse from being used on West’ unreleased song ‘New Body’ after he publicly pleaded with her to clear the track.

Minaj responded in an Instagram Live, saying: “Child, that train has left the station, OK?

“No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album” she continued, referencing the recently released ‘Pink Friday 2’. “Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

West then responded to Minaj not granting him permission while on a rant at the ‘Vultures’ listening party.

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it,” West said.

The track was previously teased by Ty Dolla $ign in Geneva; ‘New Body’ was originally set to feature on ‘Yandhi’, a Kanye West album that was eventually scrapped in 2018. At the time, the engineer for ‘Yandhi’ told XXL that ‘New Body’ was “Kanye, Nicki and Ty Dolla $ign [and] it’s Kim K-inspired for sure”.

West has been embroiled in a number of controversies in the run-up to ‘Vultures’. Its title track referenced the anti-Semitic comments West made in the past with the lyric: “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

Accusations of anti-Semitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

More recently, employees at Adidas working on his Yeezy line accused the rapper of drawing a swastika in their first meeting, which occurred around 2013. They also said he continued to express anti-Semitic sentiments in later meetings, including telling a Jewish colleague to “hang a photo of Hitler in his kitchen and kiss it every day to practice unconditional love”.

It was also reported that West wore a black KKK-style hood at one of the listening events for ‘Vultures’.