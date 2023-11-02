Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “multi-stadium listening event” cancelled, says report

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s “multi stadium listening event” for their joint album has reportedly been cancelled.

Last week, Ty – real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. – announced that the event was happening tomorrow (November 3) on his Instagram but sources have now told Billboard that it will not be held nor will they release the album on the night.

This is the second time that a release date for the record has been pushed back. It was originally set to drop on October 13, but that date also fell through.

Speculation about a collaborative album arose when West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut his new album on October 1.

Rumours also swirled about an upcoming concert in Italy to promote the new album, before sources shared that the concert will not be taking place due to safety fears.

The pair’s last collaboration together was ‘Junya Pt 2’ alongside Playboi Carti from Ye’s 2021 album, ‘Donda‘.

A new album would mark Ye’s first release since his spate of controversial comments last year that were criticised as anti-Semitic. Back in October 2022, it emerged that West is no longer signed to record label Def Jam.

West also reportedly filed several trademark applications for the use of ‘Yews’ last month.

In September, ‘Jesus Is King 2’ – West’s follow-up to his 2019 gospel album – was leaked online. Earlier in the month, it was revealed that the rapper was suing an unknown Instagram user over music leaks.

Elsewhere, actress Julia Fox recently opened up about her former relationship with the rapper and producer, saying that there were “definitely some red flags”.