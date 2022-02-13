Kanye West announces ‘DONDA 2’ listening party in Miami on release day

Kanye West has announced details of a new listening party in Miami for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’ on the album’s prospective release date.

Earlier this week (February 9), it was reported that West, who is now legally known as Ye, had held a private listening party for the ‘DONDA’ sequel in Los Angeles. The likes of Drake, Travis Scott and Yung Lean were also said to have been in attendance on the night, with Ye sharing an image overnight taken by Samuel Alemayhu which showed him with the three aforementioned artists and Baby Keem.

Taking to Instagram last night (February 12), West shared a photo of a house on stilts wreathed in flames, seemingly related to the structure resembling the house he grew up in that he built inside Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium ahead of his planned ‘DONDA’ listening party last summer, while he also set himself ablaze in a recent music video.

According to the post, the ‘DONDA 2’ listening party will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida on February 22 (2/2/22), the prospective release date for the new album. Tickets are on sale at midday tomorrow (February 14).

‘DONDA 2’ is said to be executively produced by Future, while Marilyn Manson is also working on the album.

Kid Cudi, however, won’t be appearing on the album, after West posted a since-deleted letter on social media saying that Cudi will not appear on the record due to his friendship with SNL comedian and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In the handwritten note shared to Instagram yesterday (February 12), he told fans: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” “You know who” appears to refer to Davidson, who is in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In a further Instagram post, West then re-shared a photo of himself, Cudi, Davidson and actor Timothée Chalamet at a 2019 dinner party, but Davidson’s face is crossed out.

In the caption, he wrote: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Meanwhile, West made a surprise appearance at the LA premiere of Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs over the weekend (February 11). Speaking to the crowd after the screening, the star addressed people trying to cancel him and DaBaby – who was with him – and revealed Apple Music had offered him $100million (£74m) to release ‘Donda’.

In a four-star review of the first part of jeen-yuhs, NME said: “With footage dating back to 1998, the story of West’s momentous move from Chicago to New York in search of a big record deal is caught on film by Coodie. He grants us access to West’s Newark, New Jersey home and follows the budding star on the streets and into the studios of NYC.”