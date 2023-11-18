Kanye West asks ‘How I’m antisemitic?’ on new song ‘Vultures’

Kanye West has returned with a new song, ‘Vultures’, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk and Bump J, marking his first new song since a raft of antisemitism allegations last year – and he appears to be doubling down on his sentiments.

The song has not yet been released on streaming but was debuted on the radio station WPWX Power 92 Chicago last night (November 17) and sees West directly address the accusations before potentially adding fuel to them – “How I’m antisemitic,” he raps, “I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

It is yet to be seen whether or not the track will appear on West and Ty’s forthcoming joint album, which Ty recently said was set to arrive “real soon”. Ty’s update arrived just days after a “multi stadium listening event” for their joint album had reportedly been cancelled.

Accusations of antisemitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

More recently, it was alleged that West drew a swastika in a meeting with Adidas about his Yeezy footwear line and former employees of the company suggested he had been engaging in antisemitic behaviour since early meetings in 2013.

Adidas officially cut ties with West in October 2022 in light of Anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media. The rapper denied that his statements were Anti-Semitic, claiming the term was “not factual”: “I don’t believe in that term”

He was later labelled the ‘Antisemite of the Year‘ by watchdog group StopAntisemitism, and widely condemned by figures in the entertainment industry, politicans, and organisations.