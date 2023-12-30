Kanye West baffles fans after sharing photo wearing retro Portsmouth football shirt

Kanye West has baffled fans after sharing a photo of himself wearing a retro Portsmouth FC goalkeeper shirt.

The rapper took to his Instagram page earlier this week to share the snap of himself wearing the former Premier League club’s 1996-97 shirt, previously worn by goalkeeper Alan Knight.

This then led the football club to re-post the image on their own social media accounts with the caption: “Up Ye Blues.”

Knight himself also jokingly replied to the rapper, writing: “Can I have my shirt back please buddy. PUP?’.”

@kanyewest can I have my shirt back please buddy. PUP 💙 pic.twitter.com/98bWTFEYlt — alan knight (@alanknight11) December 28, 2023

The photo left many of West’s and Portsmouth FC fans baffled by the rapper wearing the football shirt.

“Why is Kanye West wearing a retro Portsmouth goalie shirt?” one wrote while another added: “Kanye West rocking a 1996/97 Portsmouth goalkeeper top. Why?”

A further user wrote: “Kanye West. Yes, Kanye West. Aka Yeezy. Rocking an old skool Portsmouth training top. What on earth.”

Why is Kanye West wearing a retro Portsmouth goalie shirt? 🤣🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X8oScHtDoi — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) December 28, 2023

Kanye West rocking a 1996/97 Portsmouth goalkeeper top. 👀 Why? 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/ya1sFq3XTx — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 29, 2023

Kanye West. Yes, Kanye West. Aka Yeezy. Rocking an old skool Portsmouth training top. What on earth 😂 #pompey #pompeyfc pic.twitter.com/rZDHSZFYQK — Jay White (@jaywhite_1) December 28, 2023

This is not the first time West has worn a football shirt. Earlier this year he was seen wearing a grey and red Manchester United jumper from the 1990s, according to talkSPORT.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently apologised to the Jewish community for his previous antisemitic comments.

He was first accused of antisemitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which resulted in the suspension of his accounts on both social media sites.

Earlier this week, West shared a post written in Hebrew. Translated into English, the message read: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting greater unity.”

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that the rapper and Ty Dolla $ign‘s collaborative album ‘Vultures’ will drop on January 12.