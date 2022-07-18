Kanye West calls Steve Lacy “one of the most inspiring people on the planet”

Kanye West has shared his love for Steve Lacy‘s new album, calling the Internet guitarist “one of the most inspiring people on the planet”.

Lacy released his second solo album, ‘Gemini Rights’, on Friday (July 15). It has gone on to receive critical acclaim and the love of a host of artists.

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support, Lacy wrote: gemini rights is outttt. this feels so surreal. i can’t explain it. it’s a new feeling.

“i think i’ll be able to tell you about it in a couple months. but for now i’ll enjoy this newness. thank you guys for all the love and support i promise it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

In the comments section, the likes of Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) and Kelela shared their love for the record, with Kanye also stopping by to praise Lacy and the album.

Calling ‘Gemini Rights’ “beautiful,” Ye added that he believes Lacy to be “one of the most inspiring people on the planet”.

See the post and comment below.

Kanye West praising Steve Lacy pic.twitter.com/eak87Jneo3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 15, 2022

Reviewing ‘Gemini Rights’, NME wrote: “With such a vibrant musical palette at his disposal, it could have been easy for Lacy to phone it in lyrically and let the music do the talking. But ‘Gemini Rights’ recalibrates the story heard on ‘Apollo XXI’: on that record – particularly on ‘Like Me’, ‘N Side’ and ‘Playground’ – Lacy was on a mission to discover himself and prioritise pleasure.

“On ‘Gemini Rights’, however, he’s beginning to realise that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Kanye, meanwhile, will will no longer headline this year’s edition of Rolling Loud in Miami, with Kid Cudi – a longtime colleague of West’s, with whom the controversial rapper shares a storied past – confirmed as his replacement.

The line-up change was announced earlier this afternoon (July 17), with Rolling Loud’s organisers saying it came “due to circumstances outside of our control”. West is yet to address the cancellation of his set, and in a statement offered by the festival’s co-founders, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, it’s noted that West simply “decided that he will no longer be performing”.