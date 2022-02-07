Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian “accused me of putting a hit out on her”

Kanye West – known legally as Ye – shared a series of since-deleted Instagram posts over the weekend, in which he claimed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.

The pair have been feuding about their daughter North having a supervised TikTok account, with West strongly opposed to the idea. The disagreement escalated yesterday (February 6), when West shared a screenshot of a text that read “send me Kim’s number”.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” it was captioned, all in upper case, as Billboard reported.

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” he added in a follow-up post.

Earlier that day, the rapper had shared another screengrab of an alleged text exchange with an unidentified Kardashian cousin, accusing them of supporting his stance for favours.

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS,” he wrote.

Kardashian representatives have not yet commented on the now-deleted posts.

West made his feelings about North having a TikTok account known on social media last week, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL.”

Kardashian responded with a statement on her own socials, writing: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she added, saying West’s behaviour is making healthy and supportive co-parenting “impossible”.

West retaliated with a screenshot of TikTok’s terms and conditions for users under 13, writing: “We need JesusTok”.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, with sources calling their split “amicable”. However, West recently hit out at his estranged wife on his track ‘Eazy’, featuring The Game.