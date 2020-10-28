Kanye West declares himself a “fearless leader” in new presidential campaign video

Kanye West has shared another presidential campaign video ahead of next week’s US election – you can watch it below.

Captioned “We will heal”, the two-minute clip is comprised of various soundbites from West’s recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The rapper explains at the start of the video that he would lead America “with love, dignity [and] the responsibility to our country” should he be elected on November 3.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he adds. “I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015.”

West goes on to describe himself as a “fearless leader”, explaining: “I went from having confidence and arrogance to having faith, and faith is the opposite of fear. And that created this fearless approach that I have.”

The video ends with the rapper’s “2020 vision” slogan presented over a black-and-white American flag.

This comes as West, who is said to have spent $3million (£2.27million) on his White House run last month, continues his bid in opposition of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It was recently reported that West was polling at just 2 per cent nationally.

Last week, he shared a campaign video in which several of his fans explained why they’re voting for the star to become the next US president.

“Kanye West is the best for the American people,” one voter stated. “With the help from God, he will achieve his goal by winning the 2020 presidential election.”

West has since hit out at Jennifer Aniston after the Friends actor told her fans “it’s not funny” to vote for him next Tuesday.

“Wow that Rogan interview got em shook,” he wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets, adding that “Friends wasn’t funny either.”