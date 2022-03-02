Kanye West discusses Larry Hoover uniting him and Drake during Future Brunch address

Kanye West has shared footage from his Future Brunch event, which he hosted in February alongside Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee as part of what the rapper dubbed “Black Future Month”.

The roundtable event was attended by Black journalists from publications including Essence, Ebony, Billboard, The New York Times and many more, along with media executives and other notable guests. West gave an address during the event, part of which included him touching on Larry Hoover bringing his feud with Drake to a close.

After a longstanding beef, West and Drake came together in December for a benefit concert in Los Angeles. The show intended to raise awareness and advocate for the freedom of Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences in a Colorado prison for a range of crimes including murder, conspiracy, extortion and more.

“Larry Hoover brought me and Drake together. That man created peace. Larry Hoover called that from the prison, and everybody was happy,” West said during his Future Brunch speech.

“When people see me and Drake pull up to a basketball game with both of our sons,” West continued, “that’s gonna save people’s lives in the hood.”

See footage of that moment, shared by Complex‘s Eric Skelton, below. You can watch the entire Future Brunch via West’s Facebook page here.

Kanye talks about squashing his beef with Drake “Larry Hoover called that from the prison.” pic.twitter.com/mWYnnaFRDD — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) March 1, 2022

Earlier in his address, West referenced Antonio Brown, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver (and current Donda Sports president). After Brown took off his jersey and ran off the field during a game between the Bucs and New York Jets in 2021, prompting the player’s release from the club, Brown claimed the club offered him $200,000 to go to a psychiatric facility.

“It’s a way of being publicly locked up in a prison. I say, you know what, I’m like Larry Hoover, or I’m like Mandela. I’m actually walking around in a prison of a concept of a narrative that people put on me to get you guys to not pay attention,” West said.

“They pluck us out and they give us these little homes right next to each other… We don’t have someone who’s there for us when we’re having a hard time.”

West continued by discussing late Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died in November of last year, aged 41, after a private battle with cancer. “Virgil was the third person in a position of power at LVMH to die of cancer, without his gang, without his support system,” Ye said.

Earlier today, West was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Future. Last month, the rapper released 16 songs from his album ‘Donda 2’ exclusively via his Stem Player device, following a listening party and live performance promoting the album in Miami.