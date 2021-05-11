Kanye West’s DMX tribute was “genuine act of love”, says Swizz Beatz

Kanye West and Sunday Service Choir’s tribute to DMX has been hailed as a “genuine act of love” by Swizz Beatz.

West performed alongside his gospel choir at DMX’s memorial at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York last month, opening the service with a rendition of Soul II Soul’s ‘Keep On Movin’ as well as the hymn ‘Jesus Loves Me’.

During a recent interview with New York radio station Hot 97, Beatz said: “It was a very genuine act of love and support from Ye. You know, it wasn’t too much talking, it wasn’t no negotiating.

“X showed up to his Sunday Service and was a big fan of it so I knew that this was something X would want to do, and Kanye was more than happy to facilitate his expertise and his choir. Shout out to the entire Sunday Service.”

Explaining that West’s appearance at ‘DMX: A Celebration of Life’ was put together at the “last minute”, Beatz said “people didn’t know what we were dealing with behind the scenes”.

“It wasn’t televised but when people got in there, the stage was still being built because everything was so last minute, but we didn’t wanna stop and said, ‘You know what, keep it going’.

“And shout out to the Barclays Center for having super patience with us.”

You can watch the full interview with Swizz Beatz above.

Other notable guests to have attended the memorial for DMX were Nas, Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On. Ahead of the service, the late rapper’s red casket was driven to the Barclays Center on top of a Ruff Ryders monster truck that read “Long Live DMX” on the side.

West also commissioned a line of DMX tribute shirts through his Yeezy fashion label. Designed by Balenciaga, the items raised more than $1million for X’s family after going up for sale at last month’s memorial. The shirts sold out in 24 hours.

DMX died on April 9 from after suffering a heart attack. He was 50 years old.