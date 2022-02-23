Watch Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ premiere livestream

To coincide with the release of his new album ‘Donda 2’, exclusively via his Stem Player device, Kanye West is holding a live performance at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

The rapper, now legally known as Ye, announced the performance earlier this month with an image on social media that showed a house on stilts, engulfed in flames. The structure resembled the rapper’s childhood home, a recreation of which heavily featured during his third and final listening party for the original ‘Donda’ last year at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium.

Per a press release, the ‘Donda Experience’ event will feature a combination of music, art and fashion, with performances and “additional special guests”. When announcing the event, it was billed as a “DONDA 2 listening and DONDA 1 performance”.

The livestream began at 9PM ET with a continuous, pulsating heartbeat. Announcing the livestream on Instagram earlier today, Ye said it would include a “heartbeat stream”, “backstage camera” and “live performance”. Watch below:

In addition to streaming live, the ‘Donda Experience’ event is also being shown at IMAX theatres in 15 different cities.

‘Donda 2’ is slated to arrive shortly after the event in Miami. When first announcing the follow-up to last year’s ‘Donda’, Ye said it was being executive produced by Future.

West revealed late last week that ‘Donda 2’ would only be available to listen to on his Stem Player device. First released alongside the original ‘Donda’ last year, the device – available for $200 (£150) – allows owners to remix the album’s songs using stems of vocals, drums, bass, samples and more, plus effects and other controls.

Over the weekend, West said he had made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in the 24 hours following his announcement it would be the only way to listen to ‘Donda 2’.

“I walked away from Apple right after having the most number 1’s in Apple history. Song Writers have been really hurt by streaming platforms,” Ye said of his decision to release ‘Donda 2’ exclusively through his Stem Player in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Some say I’m the only one who can make this change. So as the leading innovator in music of the past 20 years. I’m putting my own work on the line to change it. I’ve already won by not being afraid to move. Now we’re winning because there are true supporters that have invested their hard earned money in my vision of freedom.”