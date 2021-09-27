Kanye West, Post Malone and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold are in the studio together

Kanye West, whose highly anticipated and incredibly delayed album ‘DONDA’ was finally released last month, is already back in the studio, this time with Post Malone.

A video posted on the Instagram of DJ Akademiks – aka Lil AK – shows the pair in the studio with Fleet Foxes songwriter and vocalist Robin Pecknold. Post Malone can be seen singing along to ‘The Shrine / An Argument’, pulled from the indie-folk band’s 2011 album ‘Helplessness Blues’. Take a look below:

Pecknold further confirmed the gathering by posting a selfie of himself with Post, via Instagram story, which has since expired but was captured at the time by Stereogum. See below.

At the time of writing, none of the artists have revealed any details as to why they were in the studio together.

Post Malone has been an outspoken Fleet Foxes fan for years now, notably tweeting out “if you don’t like flee [sic] foxes then fuck you” back in 2015. He later added another tweet: “fleet foxes is the only group that i love every single song of.”

Last last year, Pecknold revealed the rapper almost made it onto their latest album ‘Shore’: “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive. We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.

“He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now. I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix we have a casual friendship.”

Kanye West and Post Malone last linked up on ‘Fade’, a cut from Ye’s 2016 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’, which also featured Ty Dollar Sign.

Speaking of the collaboration, Post said: “It was the scariest experience ever. Letting him listen to you record, when he’s sitting over there and can hear you making weird noises – it’s intimidating, but he is such a cool guy.”