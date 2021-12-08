Kanye West, Drake and more attend Virgil Abloh’s funeral in Chicago

Kanye West, Drake, Tyler, The Creator and more were all in attendance at the funeral of late designer and DJ Virgil Abloh earlier this week.

The service was reportedly held at Chicago’s Museum Of Contemporary Art, with pictures circulating online showing West, Drake, Tyler, The Creator, Kid Cudi and Kim Kardashian among those in attendance. According to Instagram user @englewoodbarbie, artists like Rihanna, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and more were also in attendance.

Abloh, who designed for fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Off-White, died late last month, after suffering privately with cancer for several years. He was 41 years old.

Upon news of his passing, tributes from artists he influenced or collaborated with began to pour in. Frank Ocean took to Instagram to give a heartfelt ode to his friend, calling Abloh his “hero”.

“My fam was proud of you like you were our family,” Ocean wrote. “I know grief is love that you don’t get to express so is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You’re a hero.”

Shortly after, Tyler, The Creator followed suit with a lengthy Instagram tribute of his own, saying that Abloh “was always a cheerleader”.

“That hand of his opened doors, lead people in and tossed the keys outside for the next person to have,” Tyler wrote.

“I wish I was able to see him see what his helping hand did for me. His spirit is around tho. I feel it. He’ll see it. I’ll keep pushing and trying things while leaving the door open. He’ll shake those pom-poms. We’ll keep that on loop. Safe travels.”

Kanye West also paid tribute to Abloh through his Sunday Service performance, where the choir dedicated a cover to Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ to the late artist.