Kanye West dons eerie mask to meeting with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Kanye West has continued to don eerie prosthetic masks while making public appearances, most recently while meeting with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

According to Page Six, West was spotted meeting with Cohen and others at a coffee bar on New York’s Upper East Side on Tuesday (October 19), wearing a realistic mask he’d been seen with at JFK Airport a day earlier.

Cohen – who is currently serving out the remainder of his 2018 sentence for tax fraud and other charges on house arrest – told Page Six that West had worn the mask so as not to be swarmed by fans, though it was not successful.

“The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognise him,” Cohen said. “The first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people… who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.”

Ye out in New York City this morning (10.19.21) pic.twitter.com/BOL6RfPq4x — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 19, 2021

West has long worn elaborate face masks during performances (and earlier this year at his ‘Donda’ listening parties), but he’s increasingly been spotted in public wearing them. Earlier this week, he was seen wearing an all-white mask at Venice airport.

Over the weekend, West wore an all-black, Balenciaga-designed mask when performing at the wedding of D’Estree founder Géraldine Guyot and Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexandre Arnault in Venice. Footage from the event showed the rapper getting frustrated with the mask as he performed 2010 hit ‘Runaway’.

In other news, West’s petition to legally change his name to Ye was recently approved by a Los Angeles court. The rapper filed documents to change his full name – Kanye Omari West – to the mononym back in August.