Kanye West enlists alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos for 2024 Presidential campaign

Kanye West says he has enlisted alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his 2024 Presidential campaign.

According to Consequence, the rapper told paparazzi at the weekend that he had teamed up with the controversial political figure. West was a US presidential candidate in 2020 but went on to concede his run after winning 50,000 votes. At the time of his withdrawal, he announced plans to run again in 2024.

Confirming that Yiannopoulos “is working on the campaign,” Kanye said why he was running for President: “It’s simple…. It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

Advertisement

Last week, Akon addressed the recent controversy around West, stating that he believes the rapper’s actions are part of his plans to become the next President.

West has faced a wave of backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram and several companies ended their association with him – including Adidas, who officially terminated their Yeezy partnership.

While many artists, celebrities, and politicians have publicly condemned West over his remarks, Akon has now expressed support for Kanye in a new interview with sports analyst and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m always defending the people that nobody wants to defend,” Akon said. “I’ma always defend Kanye West because I always believe in life and opinion is just an opinion. If Ye say something that I don’t agree with, I just don’t agree with it. But I’m not gon’ go jumping all mad and letting it affect my energy.”

Akon’s comments come amid the official launch of Trump’s 2024 presidential run. Speaking at the Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida last week, Trump announced: “In order to make America great and glorious again, I tonight am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”