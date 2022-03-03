Kanye West explains why he threw microphone down during ‘Donda 2’ event

Kanye West has shared the reason why he threw microphone down during a performance of ‘Jail pt 2’ at his ‘Donda 2’ event in Miami.

Discussing the incident during an Instagram-shared exchange with Sasha A. Berg and Esther Coco Berg on Wednesday (March 2), West, who is now legally known as Ye, said his frustrations boiled over because of a request made by a promoter.

He claims that he was “told” he had to attach the word “performance” to the ‘Donda 2’ event, despite that not being a part of his vision.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t about the sound,” Ye explained. “It was the fact that I was told, one thing I was told was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art.”

He continued: “I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation. And they basically forced me to mix Taco Bell and KFC. They basically forced to mix tequila with Cognac. So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?'”

Kanye West reveals why he threw the mic at the DONDA 2 event‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/WnbYKSsSAT — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 2, 2022

The rapper and producer then talked about his Stem Player and his decision to tweet out contract excerpts back in 2020, connecting both to the reason why he ditched the mic at the Miami event last month.

“To have the ability to sell out a stadium…and then to be told by a promoter, ‘Still grab that mic, boy.’ I ain’t grabbing the mic if I don’t have to grab the mic,” Ye said in the clip.

He also elaborated further on the distinction between the event and more traditional performances, noting that fans of his work show up to see “what’s coming out of my mind”.

Advertisement

At the end of the clip – which you can watch above – West can be heard advising Sasha and Esther to share the footage of their conversation.

Meanwhile, West has shared a music video for ‘Eazy’, his recent collab with The Game, in which he kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson – who currently dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – alive, before seemingly decapitating him.