Kanye West flies through the clouds in music video for ’24’

Kanye West has released a music video for his track ’24’, taken from his recent album ‘DONDA’.

Directed by Nick Knight, the video begins with footage from West’s second listening party in Atlanta – where he levitated towards the stadium’s ceiling – before seeing him fly through the clouds.

Watch the video below:

The new music video follows the clip for ‘DONDA’ track ‘Come To Life’, which incorporated footage from his third listening party in Chicago, including his self-immolation stunt and the appearance of Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress.

‘DONDA’ was released late last month following multiple listening events and delayed release dates. NME gave the album three stars upon its release, writing, “While ‘DONDA’ certainly isn’t a rushed job, it could have benefitted from West spending a little less time on it and learning when to let things go.

“Nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time.”

The album made its debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 after moving 309,000 equivalent album units in the week ending September 2. However, his streak at Number One was short-lived after rival Drake released his album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ days later, taking out the top spot.