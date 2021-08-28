Kanye West has reportedly turned in ‘DONDA’ to streaming services

Kanye West has reportedly turned in his long-awaited 10th album ‘DONDA’ for release on streaming services this weekend.

According to HITS Daily Double, Kanye has delivered ‘DONDA’ to DSPS once before, only to take them back for further work – meaning that even if the reports are true, they may not necessarily offer a guarantee of the album’s release.

The release of ‘DONDA’ has been announced and rescheduled several times across an extensive roll-out campaign.

Regarding the rapper’s latest listening event in Chicago, NME wrote: “With all that ancillary income pouring in based on the hype of new music, West could possibly earn more not releasing ‘DONDA’ than by finally putting it in the public’s hands. But the promise is that won’t happen.

“According to Billboard, the Chicago stop is the third and final listening session West is hosting for the record. The closing night brought out stars including Dave Chappelle, Pusha T, and A$AP Rocky, who were all spotted at Soldier Field.”

Yesterday (August 27) it was also confirmed that Marilyn Manson will appear on ‘DONDA’.

Though Manson appeared at the event, he did not perform, instead choosing to skulk on the porch of Ye’s recreated childhood home for much of the rapper’s performance.

“Marilyn Manson’s voice is featured on ‘Donda’, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the ‘Donda’ project,” a representative for Manson told People.