Kanye West has wiped his Twitter (X) account clean

Kanye West‘s has wiped his Twitter (X) account clean just days after being re-instated by Elon Musk.

It comes after he was previously banned from the platform three times, the last being on December 2 last year after the rapper tweeted an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David.

The inflammatory post was one of many West – also known as Ye – tweeted at the time, culminating in Musk confirming that West’s account would be suspended due to violating the platform’s policies “against incitement to violence”.

The rapper previously faced significant backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, and expressing false claims about the death of George Floyd.

Despite his account being re-instated to Twitter earlier this week, West will now not be eligible to monetise his account and advertisements will not appear next to his posts.

His account was reinstated after receiving reassurance that he would not use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language.

The rapper has since wiped all his tweets from the account. It is unclear whether he is gearing up to something on Twitter (X) at this stage.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Twitter users reacted to X’s new tagline and replacement for Tweets by Musk.

The Twitter brand name, and the iconic blue bird logo that was in place for 17 years, is now being retired on the app as phones automatically update.

Tweets, meanwhile, will now be renamed to posts, and retweets will simply be reposts.

The reaction to X’s new tagline comes after video game companies and prominent individuals in the industry took aim at the company’s new name.

Earlier this week, Musk‘s rebrand of Twitter faced another stumbling block as the tech giant was halted while erecting the firm’s new logo on the roof of its headquarters.

According to reports, the firm was asked to pause the building of a new X logo on the roof of its San Francisco HQ on Friday (28 July).

Elsewhere, earlier this month Musk labelled Mark Zuckerburg a “cuck” over the launch of new rival platform Threads.

After it emerged that Twitter were threatening to sue Meta over the launch, Musk also wrote on Twitter: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”