Kanye West hits out at Kim Kardashian on new song with The Game, ‘Eazy’

Kanye West and The Game have joined forces for a searing new track titled ‘Eazy’, on which the former takes aim at his estranged wife (Kim Kardashian) and her new beau (Saturday Night Live mainstay Pete Davidson).

After a few bars spent embracing his ego as “Mr. Narcissist”, West raps: “N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis’, we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

Later in his verse, West appears to hit out at Kardashian’s parenting: “I got love for the nannies / But real family is better / The cameras watch the kids / Y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

Advertisement

He then referenced his recent purchase of a house on the same street as Kardashian, rapping: “Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door / What you think the point of really bein’ rich for? / When you give ‘em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores.”

Next came a direct whack at The King Of Staten Island himself, Pete Davidson, who Kardashian has been dating since last November: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Take a listen to ‘Eazy’ below:

West first teased the existence of ‘Eazy’ earlier this week, saying in a recorded phone call with DJ Premier – which was shared on Instagram by designer Tracey Mills – that he planned to release the song yesterday (January 14). Also in the studio with West and The Game were Pusha T and producer Mike Dean.

It’s currently unknown whether or not ‘Eazy’ will appear on a forthcoming record by West and/or The Game, but it was reported earlier this month that West had started work on the follow-up to his 2021 record, ‘DONDA’, with the working title of ‘DONDA 2’.

Advertisement

West was seen in the studio with LA rapper Blueface yesterday, while last week it emerged that he’d been working with Scarface. The rapper was also said to be in the studio with both Post Malone and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes this past September.

Earlier this week, West was announced as one of three headliners for this year’s Coachella (alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles), where he’s billed under his legal name, Ye. The announcement came just hours before West was named as a suspect in a criminal battery case in downtown LA.

In more unusual news, it was reported on Wednesday (January 11) that West was planning a trip to Moscow later this year, where he would host a performance with his Sunday Service troupe and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A representative for West later called the reports “entirely fabricated”.

This week has also seen West share a new music video for the ‘DONDA’ cut ‘Heaven And Hell’, as well as a trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. At the start of the week, footage emerged of Kanye letting a fan freestyle for him in a New York City street.