Kanye West says Kid Cudi won’t be on ‘Donda 2’ over Pete Davidson friendship

Kanye West has said Kid Cudi will not appear on ‘Donda 2’ over his friendship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The rapper is currently working on the follow-up to his latest album, which was released last August.

West posted a handwritten note to Instagram earlier today (February 12) sharing the news with his fans. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” it read. “You know who” appears to refer to Davidson, who is in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

“We all speak in Billie language now,” the note also said – seemingly a reference to Billie Eilish, who West recently called on to apologise to Travis Scott after he thought she had dissed the Houston rapper onstage.

Cudi has responded to West on Twitter, saying the pair had “talked weeks ago about this”. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

He also commented on Ye’s post, writing: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray u for brother.”

Advertisement

The Ohio rapper featured on ‘Moon’ on the original release of ‘Donda’, and on ‘Remote Control 2’ on the deluxe edition of the record. In 2018, he worked with West on the collaborative album ‘Kids See Ghosts’.

Meanwhile, West made a surprise appearance at the LA premiere of Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs last night (February 11). Speaking to the crowd after the screening, the star addressed people trying to cancel him and DaBaby – who was with him – and revealed Apple Music had offered him $100million (£74m) to release ‘Donda’.

In a four-star review of the first part of jeen-yuhs, NME said: “With footage dating back to 1998, the story of West’s momentous move from Chicago to New York in search of a big record deal is caught on film by Coodie. He grants us access to West’s Newark, New Jersey home and follows the budding star on the streets and into the studios of NYC.”