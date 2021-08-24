Kanye West momentarily leaked Drake’s home address on Instagram

Kanye West looks to have made the latest move in his ongoing feud with Drake, leaking the rapper’s home address in an Instagram post.

Though it was quickly deleted, West shared a cryptic post on Sunday night (August 22) containing a screenshot of a map honed in on what is presumed to be Drake’s Toronto mansion, with a full address listed below it. In true Kanye West fashion, the post contained no other context.

Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1Of0XikDCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2021

Drake “responded” to the post in an update to his Instagram Story, laughing and shaking his head from the passenger seat of a convertible.

Drake laughing at Kanye West for tweeting his address pic.twitter.com/hdN5anSfF9 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 23, 2021

The latest instalment of West and Drake’s on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – began last Friday (August 20) when Drake took shots at West and Pusha T in a new collab with Trippie Redd, ‘Betrayal’.

On the track – which appears on Trippie’s just-released third album, ‘Trip At Knight’ – Drake raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

West appeared to respond by calling Drake out in a group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Other recent developments in the pair’s feud include West taking offence at Drake asking whether he would ever make “secular” music again, Drake making a quip about West’s choice of release dates on his Future collab ‘Life Is Good’, and West demanding an apology from Drake last September.

West is supposedly set to drop his long-delayed tenth album, ‘DONDA’, this Friday (August 27) following a third livestreamed listening event in Chicago. Yesterday (August 23), West began teasing the album with a series of eerie, cryptic posts to his Instagram.

Drake, on the other hand, is slated to drop his long-awaited sixth album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, sometime before the year’s end. He confirmed in July that the album was finished and “on the way”, with fans speculating that it may drop on the same day as ‘DONDA’.