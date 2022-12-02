Kanye West will not be buying Parler, parent company confirms

Kanye West will not be buying right-wing social media platform Parler, according to a statement from its parent company.

In October reports emerged that the rapper was set to acquire the self-described “pioneering uncancelable free speech platform”, as revealed in a statement shared by the company.

Now, the deal has been called off according to a statement from Parlement Technologies.

Advertisement

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company shared in a statement on Twitter.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

A follow-up tweet read: “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

The company had previously described Ye as the “richest Black man in history through music and apparel” who was “taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment”.

Read the official press release about Parlement Technologies’ intent to sell the Parler social media platform to Ye: https://t.co/idUow9bvv6 #parler #news pic.twitter.com/sYcyyEBBQI — Parler (@parler_app) October 17, 2022

Parler, which launched in 2018, attracted controversy following the Capitol Riots in January 2021, when the app was suspended from Google and Apple’s app stores for allowing users to create posts that “incite ongoing violence in the U.S.”. The app only returned to Google Play Store in September.

Advertisement

West, meanwhile, has been embroiled in controversy over several months for anti-Semitic statements and social media posts.

Today (December 2) it was revealed that the rapper’s Twitter account has been suspended yet again after he tweeted an image containing a swastika inside a Star of David.

West posted the image after appearing on an episode of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars. During the appearance, the rapper praised Adolf Hitler.