Kanye West reportedly due to play new album with Ty Dolla $ign in Italy

Kanye West is reportedly planning an upcoming concert in Italy to promote his new album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Rumours of the show have been shared by outlets including Billboard, and suggest that West is due to host a surprise set in the country later this month to celebrate his upcoming album with the fellow rapper.

Currently, the exact location for the event remains unknown although it’s speculated that the gig is taking place somewhere in Italy on October 27.

Previously, Billboard Italia reported that the surprise show would be held at the RCF Arena (previously known as Campovolo) in Reggio Emilia, however, the location has not yet been confirmed nor denied by West’s team.

More details on the forthcoming concert including ticket details are expected to be announced shortly. The gig is believed to draw up to 100,000 people.

Speculation about a show with West and Ty Dolla $ign first emerged at the start of the month following the RCF venue initiating the construction of a large stage for a show scheduled for October 13, according to local news outlet Reggionline (via Billboard).

These plans fell through, however, when the venue failed to obtain the necessary permits to build the stage by the mid-October deadline. Further rumours came to light in recent weeks when West was seen near a recording studio in Milan (via Forbes).

The rapper’s album with Ty Dolla $ign – whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. – was originally due for release last Friday (October 13), although this date was later pushed back. Now, the LP is expected to be dropped in coming weeks.

The project will mark the musicians’ first collaboration since 2021 when Ty Dolla $ign starred on the track ‘Junya Pt 2’ on Ye’s album ‘Donda’. Prior to that, they have released four tracks together since 2014.

These include Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Ego Death’ in 2020 as well as West’s ‘Everything We Need’ in 2019, ‘Real Friends’ in 2016 and ‘Only One’ in 2014.

Additionally, at the start of the month, it was reported that West held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut the new album.

In other West news, last month ‘Jesus Is King 2’ – the rapper’s follow-up to his 2019 gospel album – was leaked online, and West sued an unknown Instagram user for allegedly leaking his music onto the social media platform.