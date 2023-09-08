Kanye West raps about meeting the devil in new track ‘Israel’

Kanye West has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Israel’, in which he raps about meeting the devil.

The track is set to appear on ‘Dying Near A Charger’, the new album from Al Be Back, and comes after Ye was reportedly ready to drop new music “imminently”.

On the preview of ‘Israel’, Kanye raps: “Tell me right now is it real / Y’all be talking about the devil I seen a close-up / Every night I could’ve told everything they told us.

“They was talking about the style I said n***a Moses / Ain’t nobody pardon [Larry] Hoover but we got the closest.”

Watch a preview of the track below.

Albe Back previews "Israel" featuring Ye pic.twitter.com/OX6O8O5vmQ — Donda Times (@dondatimes) September 6, 2023

West was declared ‘Antisemite Of The Year’ by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism in response to his anti-Semitic comments in the last year. He has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities. He later walked out of an interview in which he was challenged over his anti-Semitic sentiments.

However, back in March, West appeared to backtrack on his comments by saying he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of people,” he said on Instagram. “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.”

In more recent news, Venice police are reportedly investigating Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori after they were caught in a compromising position on a boat while vacationing in Italy.

West and his wife caused controversy last week when photos of the two on a water taxi with the rapper’s trousers pulled down and his wife’s head in his lap made their rounds. The driver of the water taxi has been identified by the police and will be questioned about what he saw.

A Venice police source told the DailyMail: “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.”