Kanye West responds to Jennifer Aniston’s voting comments: “Got em shook”

Kanye West has responded to recent comments made by Jennifer Aniston, who told her followers that “it’s not funny” to vote for the rapper in the upcoming US election.

Last weekend, the Friends actor took to social media to discuss the importance of voting, sharing a picture of herself mailing in her vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.

Advertisement

“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

She concluded by writing: “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.” You can see the full post below.

On Monday (October 26), West responded with a pair of since-deleted tweets, the first of which saw him share a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article about Aniston’s comments (via The Mirror).

“Wow that Rogan interview got em shook,” he wrote, in reference to his recent three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Let’s gooooooooo.”

He then wrote “Friends wasn’t funny either” in a follow-up tweet.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Kanye West expressed his desire to buy the Universal Music Group for £25billion.

It comes after West recently suggested new guidelines for recording and publishing deals in the future of the music industry, discussing contracts, masters and rights issues in the music industry on Twitter and advocating for fairer treatment for all artists.

Meanwhile, Friends has been reimagined with an all-Black cast for a new table read.

The event, held on Zoom last month (September 22), was the second in a new table read series called Zoom Where It Happens.