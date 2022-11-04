Kanye West returns to Twitter, says he’s taking a “verbal fast” and “30-day cleanse” from alcohol, sex and porn

Returning to Twitter, Kanye West has declared that he’s taking a monthlong “cleanse” and “verbal fast”, during which he’ll refrain from sex, porn and alcohol.

The rapper legally known as Ye made his return to Twitter on November 3, just shy of a month after he was banned for making an antisemitic threat on the platform; in a tweet posted on October 7, he wrote that he would be “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE”.

Amid a slew of tweets he sent, West shared a handwritten note reading: “I’m taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit.”

In a caption shared with the note, he wrote: “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.”

In the hours following that post, West has shared more tweets, including one that reads “you can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite”. Elsewhere, he alleged that he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity”.

West made that assertion in a batch of tweets that take aim at personal trainer Harley Pasternak. West shared a series of text messages sent from a person named Harley, who appears to threaten the rapper with institutionalisation.

The first text reads: “I’m going to help you one of a couple ways… First, you and I sit down and have an loving and open conversation [sic], but you don’t use cuss words, and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some crazy stuff that dumb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet.

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

Alongside the screenshot, West wrote in a caption: “What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences. So I will say this again[,] I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

In a follow-up tweet, West continued to assert he was threatened, writing: “I was told that if I expose the truth of the bad business practices everything is gonna be taken from me. Including my black children. And everyone has bore whiteness [sic] to the public Emmett Tilling [sic] of Ye. But GOD has put something on my heart not to backdown [sic].”

He then went on to insinuate that the threat from “Harley” was racially motivated, opining that “this is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line”.

Pasternak’s latest posts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts have since been flooded with comments from users about Ye’s posts and allegations, which Pasternak has yet to respond to or comment on.

Other tweets West posted included photos of and and shoutouts to pro basketballer Kyrie Irving, who on November 3 was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for sharing an antisemitic film and since apologised. “This in [sic] not hate,” West wrote in a caption alongside the Nets’ press release on its decision to suspend Irving. “We are love God is love”.

Ye also made claims about Shaquille O’Neal, who he seemed to allege was in a dodgy deal with businessman Jamie Salter. Shaq responded to West, saying: “Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business”.

Ye ended his Twitter spree by hinting that tomorrow he would unload on manager Scooter Braun. “I promise it will be allll love speech,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Braun and his ex-wife Yael Cohen.

Yesterday, it was reported that West paid a settlement to a former employee of his after they alleged that the rapper had used antisemitic language in the workplace. According to documents obtained by NBC, six other people who have worked with West, or seen him in professional settings over the past five years, also claimed they had heard him praise Hitler or talk about conspiracy theories related to Jewish people.

Three of those people alleged that they heard West deliver an antisemitic tirade during an interview at TMZ’s headquarters in 2018. That interview made headlines last month after ex-TMZ staffer Van Lathan claimed that West praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during his appearance at the tabloid’s main office.