Kanye West says he “takes accountability” for recent Kim Kardashian comments

Kanye West has said that he is “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for recent comments regarding his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has been particularly active on his Instagram account over the past week, taking aim at Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson and telling his fans to “look at this dickhead”.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote in a new message on Instagram last night (February 15), referencing a spate of recent all-caps posts, and adding that he is “working on my communication.”

Advertisement

He added: “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”

See the post below.

West is set to release his new album ‘DONDA 2’ next week (February 22), and will host a performance event for the album in Miami on its release date.

Last week, West posted a since-deleted letter on social media saying that Kid Cudi will not appear on the record due to his friendship with the SNL comedian Davidson.

In the handwritten note shared to Instagram, he told fans: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

Advertisement

In a further Instagram post, West then re-shared a photo of himself, Cudi, Davidson and actor Timothée Chalamet at a 2019 dinner party, but Davidson’s face is crossed out.

In the caption, he wrote: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Another message saw Kanye continue his string of all-caps rants on Instagram, adding Machine Gun Kelly to his current list of feuds.