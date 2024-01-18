Kanye West seems to have replaced all his teeth with titanium dentures

Kanye West appears to have replaced all his teeth with a set of titanium dentures – check out the image below.

The ‘Donda 2’ rapper showed off his new silver smile in a photo he uploaded to Instagram Stories yesterday (January 17). In a follow-up post, he shared a screenshot of a Google results page for the iconic James Bond villain Jaws – who donned similar dentures.

It is reported that West’s unique mouthpiece – which he designed himself – set him back a huge $850,000 (£670,000). The dentures were fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly, who told the Mail Online: “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process.

Advertisement

“His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Connelly fitted the accessory in Beverly Hills, California alongside Naoki Hayashi, a Master Dental Technician.

Back in 2010, West claimed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had replaced his bottom row of teeth with diamond and gold implants.

After DeGeneres asked him if it was “a grill”, Ye responded: “It’s really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth. I guess there’s just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do.”

The rapper’s past claims to have replaced his teeth were met with doubt from some of his fans.

Advertisement

Several fashion brands, including Balenciaga and Adidas, ended their partnerships with West in 2022 following numerous allegations of anti-Semitism against the artist. The latter company sold the first batch of leftover Yeezy stock last summer, raising $437million (£340million) for charity.

Over Christmas, Ye apologised to the Jewish community for his previous anti-Semitic comments. “It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote online.

In other news, the release date for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative album ‘Vultures’ appears to have been pushed back yet again.