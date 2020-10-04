Kanye West sends prayers to Donald and Melania Trump after both test positive for coronavirus

Kanye West has said he is praying for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The US president and his wife were both confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (October 2).

Trump tweeted the news, writing: “Flotus [Melania] and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER.”

The Trumps contracting the virus follows White House aide Hope Hicks being diagnosed with the disease. It is believed that she travelled with the president on Air Force One to the first presidential debate last week.

West, who is running against Trump in the upcoming presidential election, took to Twitter yesterday (October 3) to express his concern for the president and first lady while offering prayers to the pair.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

West is one of a number of celebrities who has reacted to the news of the president’s diagnosis. He was joined by the likes of 50 Cent, Ice-T and Chuck D, along with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who wished the president and first lady a speedy recovery.

Cardi B used the title of her new collaboration with BLACKPINK to mock Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The New York rapper responded to the news on Twitter, working the track’s title into her reaction tweet. “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now,” she tweeted, responding to Trump’s own post announcing his diagnosis.