Kanye West shares preview of new song ‘Believe What I Say’

Kanye West has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Believe What I Say’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The rapper posted a video shot on board a boat on Twitter earlier today (September 26) featuring a clip of the track.

“You ask him to feel protected/And still feel protected,” West raps on the song. “Just one time for the record/Just one time for the record/Don’t agree with the message/Don’t agree with the methods.”

The track also samples Lauryn Hill’s single ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’. Watch the short video below now.

BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC — ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020

West previously said he would not release any new music until he was released from his contracts with Sony and Universal. Over the last few weeks, the star has been sharing scans of his contracts on social media and suggesting new guidelines for record and publishing deals that he says would make sure all artists are treated fairly.

Earlier this week (September 24), the rapper set out a plan to “free all artists by any means necessary”. He said he is committed to “doing whatever is necessary so artists own their own copyrights”.

“Everyone knows this is a broken system that needs to be fixed,” West said. “Currently, artists take advances to make records and yet when they repay those advances the record company still owns the records. Imagine a bank lending you money to buy a house and then when you’ve repaid that mortgage, them telling you they still own it.”

The musician has also promised that he will give back to all artists signed to his label, G.O.O.D. Music, the 50 percent share he holds of their masters.