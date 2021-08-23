Kanye West shares series of cryptic photos ahead of ‘Donda’ release

Kanye West has shared a series of cryptic photos on his Instagram, ahead of ‘Donda’s’ expected release date this Friday (August 27).

It comes just days after West posted a picture of his childhood home to Instagram after deleting the rest of the content on his page.

Now, West has added several cryptic new posts to his account including one of a large, striking, tattoo on a person’s back which shows two women reaching out to one another.

One of the other images shows a black mask on a floor, whilst a third displays an open door. A series of other pictures show a person walking at night.

You can see the images here:

Since returning to Instagram in late July, West had shared numerous posts, including his temporary living quarters inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he held his first two ‘DONDA’ listening events and had been living while completing the album.

Last week (August 20), West’s manager, Bu Thiam, confirmed that the rapper’s long-delayed ‘DONDA’ album will be released following his listening event in Chicago this week.

West’s 10th studio album has already been previewed during two listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, though the record is still yet to be released.

However, Thiam has now said that West will “absolutely” release ‘DONDA’ after this week’s listening event, although he didn’t confirm the exact release date.

Meanwhile, West has seemingly responded to Drake’s diss on the latter’s Trippie Redd collaboration ‘Betrayal’, calling him out in a group text between eight people – one of whom was Pusha T.