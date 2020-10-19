Kanye West shares snippet of new collaboration with DaBaby

Kanye West has shared a snippet of his upcoming collaboration with DaBaby, after confirming that the pair were working together over the weekend.

On Sunday (October 18), Kanye shared a screenshot of a text which saw DaBaby promising to send him a verse for the untitled track.

“Have that back to ya TONIGHT,” DaBaby replied to Kanye in the screenshot, which was shared on Twitter.

Advertisement

True to his word, the rapper sent over the verse only hours later – with Kanye subsequently sharing the sample on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning (October 19).

DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE. I HAD TO GIVE YALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET. pic.twitter.com/Ap1SNAmFNK — ye (@kanyewest) October 19, 2020

The clip opens with a shout of “incoming!” from a booming voice, before DaBaby begins his fast-flowing verse.

“Let me get em Ye,” he begins the verse.

The confirmation of the pair’s collaboration comes after DaBaby confirmed that he’s backing Kanye’s ill-fated presidential campaign.

Referencing West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift on stage in 2009, DaBaby wrote on Twitter in July: “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

Advertisement

West previously gave DaBaby a shout out on Twitter, writing “Lesssgoooooooooooo” before clarifying that it was in reference to an adlib of DaBaby’s.

Meanwhile, Kanye shared new track ‘Nah Nah Nah’ over the weekend – which sees him discussing his lofty political ambitions.

“Next time you text, can it wait?/ You are talkin’ to a presidential candidate/ I know you think Obi-Wan gettin’ tired now/ Don’t jump, Anakin, I got the higher ground,” he raps on the track.

He officially announced his intention to run for president back in July, but his bid was thrown into doubt after officials in Illinois announced plans to review the validity of signatures submitted in the state.

He has only qualified to get his name on the ballot in 12 states.