Kanye West threatens to withdraw from Coachella, claims Billie Eilish insulted Travis Scott

Kanye West has threatened to withdraw from his headline set at this year’s Coachella Festival, after perceiving recent comments by Billie Eilish to be insults aimed at Travis Scott.

Overnight (February 10), West – now legally known as Ye – responded to a screenshot of an Instagram post shared by hip-hop account @RapSeaTV, reading: “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.'”

The caption is in reference to an incident at Eilish’s recent show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 5, when Eilish stopped the show to pass an audience member an inhaler. “You need an inhaler?” Eilish can be seen asking an audience member in fan-shot footage. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?” she asks a crew member.

A second clip sees Eilish met with cheers from her fans after saying: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Despite Eilish making no mention of Scott, West seemed to share @RapSeaTV’s post on the assumption that Eilish’s comments were a dig at Scott, making reference to the recent tragedy at his Astroworld festival. In all capitals, West’s caption reads: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives.

“Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

In the post’s comments, Eilish responded a few hours later, saying she “literally never said a thing about Travis”.

Both West and Eilish are scheduled to headline Coachella this April alongside Harry Styles.

Scott was previously meant to co-headline, but was allegedly removed from the bill after the Astroworld tragedy, wherein a crowd surge during the rapper’s headline set left 10 dead and hundreds more injured.