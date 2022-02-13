Kanye West to Kid Cudi: “I just wanted my friend to have my back”

Kanye West has shared another message directed at Kid Cudi over the rapper’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Over the weekend, West, who is now legally known as Ye, posted a since-deleted letter saying that Cudi will not appear on new album ‘DONDA 2’ over his friendship with the SNL comedian.

In the handwritten note shared to Instagram yesterday (February 12), he told fans: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” “You know who” appears to refer to Davidson, who is in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

In a further Instagram post, West has re-shared a photo of himself, Cudi, Davidson and actor Timothée Chalamet at a 2019 dinner party, but Davidson’s face is crossed out.

In the caption, he wrote: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

See the post below:

Overnight, West has shared a number of other posts on Instagram, including a mock movie poster for Marvel Civil War, with the characters changed to include himself, Davidson, ex-wife Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Drake and more.

Advertisement

In another post, West shared a photo of Cudi and Davidson next to one of himself, Drake and Rap-A-Lot Records founder J Prince who organised Kanye and Drake’s famous ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert which ended their beef. The caption of the Instagram post asked: ‘Who will win?’.”

Cudi responded to West’s original message on Twitter, saying the pair had “talked weeks ago about this”. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

He also commented on Ye’s post, writing: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray u for brother.”

Meanwhile, West made a surprise appearance at the LA premiere of Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs over the weekend (February 11). Speaking to the crowd after the screening, the star addressed people trying to cancel him and DaBaby – who was with him – and revealed Apple Music had offered him $100million (£74m) to release ‘Donda’.

In a four-star review of the first part of jeen-yuhs, NME said: “With footage dating back to 1998, the story of West’s momentous move from Chicago to New York in search of a big record deal is caught on film by Coodie. He grants us access to West’s Newark, New Jersey home and follows the budding star on the streets and into the studios of NYC.”