Kanye West files to trademark phrase inspired by wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has filed to trademark the phrase “I miss you when I wake up before you” – inspired by his wife Bianca Censori.

To celebrate his wife’s birthday on January 6, the controversial rapper-producer shared a photo of his Censori on Instagram with the desired trademark as its caption: “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

Now, as the Daily Mail reports, West filed nine separate trademark applications for the phrase on January 11, which is reportedly said to be used as a slogan to launch a wide range of products and services, including moisturisers, “biological cloning”, and plush toys.

Advertisement

The goods and services listed in the applications range from technology and science to fashion, with West’s lawyer Gregory K. Nelson confirming that he filed the applications on behalf of the same company he has used to file trademarks in the past, Ox Paha, Inc.

Last year, West submitted 26 trademark filings for the word “Yews” through Ox Paha Inc., trying to gain the right to use the term across education, music streaming, television, games, clothing, and more. However, many were against the move due to West’s history of anti-Semitic comments – which he has since apologised for.

Ye filed the trademark ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Vultures’. A new release date for the project has just been revealed after being pushed back numerous times.

In September, West and Censori were “banned for life” from a Venetian rental boat company for indecent exposure. It was then reported that Venice Police were investigating the incident.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi – a representative of the boating company – said: “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Advertisement

Last month, West and Dolla Sign held an exclusive listening event to preview ‘Vultures’. At the event, features from Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Future, James Blake, and more were confirmed. Ye’s eldest child with Kim Kardashian, North West, will make her musical debut on the album.

North West’s rap debut is here! 🔥 The icon in the making previewed her verse on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new ‘Vultures’ album in Miami. “It’s gonna get messy, just just bless me bless me/It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/tUEm7bvsgO — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) December 12, 2023

A standout moment from the event was the preview of ‘Everybody’, a song that interpolates the Backstreet Boys‘ ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’. After the song’s preview went viral, the band revealed they did not approve of the sample. However, because Ye’s song uses a cover of the ’90s hit sung by Charlie Wilson, only the song’s songwriters Max Martin and his late mentor Denniz Pop’s estate needed to approve the song.

West has recently come under fire for sharing revealing photos of his wife online, leading the likes of System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan to hit out and call on the rapper to “show some class“.

Meanwhile, Ye is currently being sued for assault and battery by an autograph hunter he allegedly punched outside a Los Angeles nightclub.