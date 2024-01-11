Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures’ appears to get new release date

The release date for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign‘s upcoming collaborative album ‘Vultures’ appears to changed yet again.

The duo have been teasing the highly anticipated album since last August when it was reported that West was working on new music. ‘Vultures’ was originally slated to be released on October 13 before being pushed back to November 3 to coincide with a “multi-stadium listening event” that was cancelled. The release was then moved to December 15 but didn’t materialise.

The rap duo then planned to put out the LP this Friday (January 12),but Apple Music then started to show the release date as having been pushed back another week to January 19 – with speculation that this was to avoid clashing with the release of Kid Cudi‘s highly-awaited ‘INSANO’ album.

However, another fan has read the code behind the page of the ‘Vultures’ pre-sale link, showing that the album will instead come out at the end of the month on January 26 instead.

On X/Twitter, the account yzybotmert posted a video highlighting a line of code that allegedly reveals the true release date for the album. The code read: “releaseDate: “2024-01-26T08:00:”

Fans are now speculating as to whether ‘Vultures’ will arrive on 19 or 26 January. Neither West nor Ty Dolla Sign have confirmed the new ‘Vultures’ release date as of yet.

In 2022, Def Jam Recordings revealed they no longer work with Ye and his G.O.O.D Music label imprint after his history of anti-Semitic comments – an issue he has since apologised for. Last October, there were reports that Ye and Dolla Sign were still looking for a distributor for their joint project.

In November, the album’s titular lead single was released, in which Ye rapped the controversial line: “How I’m anti-Semitic? / I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

The duo previewed the record last month at a special event before it was shut down by police. There, Dolla Sign and West revealed features from Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Future, James Blake, and others. Kanye West’s eldest child with Kim Kardashian, North West, will also make her musical debut on the album.

They also played ‘Everybody’, which samples the popular Backstreet Boys song ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’. It was later revealed that the band didn’t authorise the sample but, because the song uses an interpolation sung by Charlie Wilson, only songwriters Max Martin and his late mentor Denniz Pop’s estate needed to approve the song.

In other news, Lil Nas X featured Kanye West and Taylor Swift lookalikes in his new music video for his debut gospel song, ‘J Christ’.

Meanwhile, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan told Ye to “show some class” after the latter shared revealing photos of his wife Bianca Censori.