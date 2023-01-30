Kanye West under investigation for alleged assault

Kanye West is being investigated for alleged assault, police have said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told E! News that the rapper was being investigated following a confrontation with a woman in a city northwest of Los Angeles on January 27.

The police had obtained video footage of West’s altercation with the woman, in which it is claimed that he knocks her phone out of her hand. The video shows him standing in the middle of the road, leaning in through the woman’s driver side window. She appears to have had been filming him, as he orders her, “Stop with your cameras.”

When she replies, “But you’re a celebrity,” West then allegedly grabs the phone from her hand and throws it onto the street.

West had left the scene by the time the police arrived. A spokesperson for Ventura County Sheriff’s Office added that a crime report had been, which will mean the incident will be investigated further. The identity of the woman involved in the confrontation hasn’t been made public.

West has not commented on the incident. No rep or lawyer has been listed.

Last week, comedian and author David Baddiel called out Kanye West for his recent spate of anti-Semitic comments, stating that he’s playing to “ancient antisemitic tropes”.

“Kanye says unbelievably antisemitic stuff drawing on, it should be said, very ancient antisemitic tropes,” Baddiel said. “One key thing about what Kanye says is that antisemitism is often seen by people as punching up, so they don’t see it as racism because what they see is that Jews are powerful.

“So Kanye will say something like ‘Jews are in control of the music business, I’m finally throwing off the shackles of how Jews won’t let me speak about this, that or the other because they’re in control.’ He then says, ‘I’m going to go defcon three on them all.’ But it comes from a sense of this is a rebel yell against a race that is controlling us.”