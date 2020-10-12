Kanye West vows to restore America’s faith in presidential campaign ad

Kanye West has shared a new presidential campaign video, which sees him vow to restore America’s faith.

The rapper/producer officially announced his intention to run for president back in July, but his bid was thrown into doubt after officials in Illinois announced plans to review the validity of signatures submitted in the state.

Now, it seems like West’s bid might be back on after releasing a new campaign ad through social media earlier tonight (October 12).

“America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice?” he began his video. “We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.”

Leaning on religion, West continued: “We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. Through prayer faith can be restored – we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.

“We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together.”

He then called for his country to “act on faith” and with the “sure knowledge” that they are “pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.”

“We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation,” he said. “By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.” Watch West’s campaign video above.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has reached out to Joe Rogan to ask if he can appear as a guest on his popular Spotify podcast.

Last year, the rapper/producer announced that he was going to guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, but the episode never materialised.

Soon after, it was reported that West’s long-rumoured appearance had been cancelled, after Rogan was said to have told fans after a show in Texas that he believed West coming on the show might not have been the best idea for the ‘Through The Wire’ rapper.

However, it looks like West wants to give things another go, reaching out to Rogan for an invite on Twitter.