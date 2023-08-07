Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ childhood home replica up for sale

A replica of Kanye West’s childhood home – modelled for his ‘Donda 2’ album – is set to go to auction.

The rapper famously stood in front of the model in Miami, Florida during a listening party for his long-awaited ‘Donda 2’, back in February last year. Now, it has been confirmed that fans have the chance to take home the structure, as it will be up for sale later this year.

The auction is organised by The Levy Recovery Group, and is described as being a “900 sq. ft modular house”.

“Own Kayne West’s replica of his childhood home that was used in his 2022 ‘Donda 2’ listening parties,” the listing reads. “Pre-Auction offers are being considered.” It is also said to include “both crosses from the tour”.

When speaking to TMZ, Levy President Jason Levy told the outlet they had been hired by a production company to sell the house. He also confirmed that the house is currently broken down into pieces in a Chicago warehouse, but the winning bidder can have it reassembled for a fee.

The auction is scheduled to take place on October 2. Find out more here.

The ‘Donda 2’ listening parties saw fans take a seat in a pitch-black stadium, with the only light being emitted from the replica of the rapper’s Chicago home, which was burning and surrounded by water.

Alicia Keys, Da Baby, Migos and Jack Harlow all made appearances at the events, however, West also sparked controversy by bringing out Marilyn Manson, who had appeared on the ‘Donda’ album.

It is not yet clear whether or not the replica house is the same one used in other listening parties staged by the rapper, located in Chicago and Atlanta in 2021 for his first ‘Donda‘ record.

‘Donda 2’ still remains unreleased, and West previously released a statement accusing his record label of making his 10th studio album available without his approval. He also claimed that the label blocked him from releasing ‘Jail, Pt. 2’, which features DaBaby and Manson – the latter has been accused of abuse by multiple women.

In other Kanye West news, the rapper recently wiped his Twitter (X) account clean just days after being re-instated by Elon Musk. It comes after he was previously banned from the platform three times, the last being on December 2 last year after the rapper tweeted an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David.