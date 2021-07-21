Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album to be released on Friday, new song previewed in Beats advertisement

Kanye West will release his new album ‘Donda’ this Friday, previewing a new song from the record in a Beats by Dre advertisement starring US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

The song, titled ‘No Child Left Behind’, is on the tracklist of West’s new album ‘Donda’. The album lands on Friday (July 23) via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, according to a press release. Apple Music will also livestream the album’s listening event on Thursday, 8pm (Eastern Time).

The minute-long clip, which promotes the Beats Studio Buds, premiered during Game 6 of the NBA finals. It features Richardson practicing on an empty running track, with a snippet of ‘No Child Left Behind’ soundtracking the clip.

“Never count on y’all, always count on God,” Kanye sings. “He’s done miracles on me.” Watch it below.

Earlier today, West’s Instagram page was wiped clean, save for one post with new photos of the rapper.

In the photo carousel, there are close-up shots of custom-made chains with the names of his children Saint and North West and his hometown of Chicago. Kanye also dons a black mask and shows off his designer apparel in separate photos.

The premiere of ‘Donda’, also known as ‘Donda: With Child’, will take place at a listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, which will then be live-streamed via Apple Music. The event was confirmed by Pusha T in an Instagram post. PageSix reported that 5,000 tickets to the event have been donated by Kanye to historically black colleges in the city.

Speculation that the release of ‘Donda’ was imminent swirled following reports of West playing the album at a closed-door listening event in Las Vegas on Sunday. Internet personality Justin Laboy had also tweeted that Kanye played the album for him and professional basketball player Kevin Durant over the weekend in Vegas.

Laboy added in his tweets on Sunday (July 18): “The production is light years ahead of it’s [sic] time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back”.

While an official tracklist has yet to be revealed, previous clips shared online that feature Tyler, The Creator in the studio with Kanye hint at the ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ rapper getting involved in the album.

Last June, Kanye released the Travis Scott-featured track ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, which was tagged as the first glimpse of a new album, then named ‘God’s Country’.