Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’: Fans react to Jay Z, Travis Scott and Lil Baby collaborations

Fans have been reacting to Kanye West’s ‘DONDA‘ album release today (August 29).

West finally dropped his long-awaited, tenth studio album ‘DONDA’ album this afternoon after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events.

Fans around the world have been reacting to the album’s long awaited arrival, as well as its running time, which comes in at a lengthy 1 hour 48 minutes in total.

Fans have also reacted joyfully with news that second track ‘Jail’ does indeed feature a guest verse from Jay-Z after earlier reports that it wouldn’t remain on the album. Other early reaction has seen fans responding to the fact the album seemingly contains no swearing.

However, the album’s many collaborations – including ones from Jay-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Ariana Grande and more – has promoted the most talking points today from fans. A full list of song credits is expected to be released soon.

You can see some of the fan reaction to the many collaborations below:

KANYE x JAY Z🔥💯 #DONDA — M A M B A M E N T A L I T Y (@cvp_92) August 29, 2021

Kanye left Kid Cudi, Jay Z, and The Lox on the album😭😭😭I’m so happy LETSSSGOOOO #Donda — Dino (@SaSeShmino) August 29, 2021

.@ArianaGrande is the background vocals for the title track of @kanyewest 'Donda' album. — SBAI (fanboy) (@jun_sbaie) August 29, 2021

Shoutout to Lil Baby,Pop Smoke, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, and Young Thug on making it on Kanye West Donda album 🙏💯 — 1017eskimo_ht (@1017eskimohiram) August 29, 2021

#DONDA

Kanye & JayZ

Kanye & Lil Baby

Kanye & Ariana Grande 😩😩😩😩 — Samitria♥ (@_PrettyWings13) August 29, 2021

#Donda …Kanye always being a head of the game… lil Baby has the best verse on donda… so far ..still listening… Shenseea on 2 tracks — Shymol (@shymol345) August 29, 2021

Writing on Instagram today (August 29), Kanye’s manager Bu Thiam broke the news short notice that the record would arrive at 8am EST (1pm GMT).

After numerous release dates have come and passed without the album appearing over the last few months, ‘DONDA’ was finally released via streaming services at the time Thiam indicated.

Reviewing ‘DONDA’, NME’s Rhian Daly concluded: “While ‘DONDA’ certainly isn’t a rushed job, it could have benefitted from West spending a little less time on it and learning when to let things go. Nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time.”

The release of ‘DONDA’ has been announced and rescheduled several times across an extensive roll-out campaign.

Earlier this week, Kanye held a third and final listening event in Chicago, which featured controversial appearances from DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.