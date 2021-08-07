Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ gets new release date

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album has seemingly been given yet another new release date.

West hosted a second listening event for his anticipated new album ‘Donda’ on Thursday (August 5) and the album was expected to arrival today (August 6).

However, the album’s pre-order page on Apple Music has been updated with a new release date.

As reported on Complex, iTunes is now showing that ‘Donda’ will have a release date of August 13; Apple Music meanwhile lists it as expected on August 15.

The album was set to be released on July 23, following its delay from July last year, though it never materialised on streaming platforms.

The album, which is expected to be 24 tracks long, appears to include a string of features. Some of which were previewed last month, like Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch as well as a highly anticipated collaboration with Jay-Z.

However, West has since added some other artists on the album. Kid Cudi previously said he wasn’t on the original cut of ‘Donda’, but earlier today revealed that West reached out and they “made it work”.

In addition, The Weeknd also appears on the album confirming speculation that he would, following West sharing a screenshot of his call log that reveals he spoke to the singer at least three times recently.

Streaming service TIDAL, which West had previously left in 2017 before reaching a private settlement with Jay-Z in 2019, has shared a list of ‘Donda’ features so far. It includes Young Thug, Baby Keem, Francis And The Lights and more.