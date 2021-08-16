Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ receives new description on Apple Music

The description for Kanye West‘s much-anticipated album ‘DONDA’ has been updated on Apple Music.

Kanye’s follow-up to 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King’, which had initially been set to arrive in July 2020, was scheduled to finally be released last month after West’s first public listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The album failed to materialise, however, with the record then expected to drop after the second listening event at the stadium, which took place on August 5.

With fans hoping the album arrives this month, a new description under the album on the Apple Music streaming service hints at a number of high-profile features.

It reads: “Yeezy’s 10th solo album features a wealth of some of the MC’s favorite voices.”

The description of #DONDA on Apple Music has now been updated: pic.twitter.com/BnM0jTqvgJ — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 14, 2021

With the album still unreleased as of today (August 16), West’s fans are now looking at a potential release date of August 20 after previously hoping for its arrival on Sunday (August 15).

West’s second Atlanta listening event last week was Apple Music’s biggest-ever livestream, with the broadcast attracting over 5.4 million viewers on the streaming service.

Elsewhere, the album’s producer, Mike Dean, has rubbished reports that he has quit his work on ‘DONDA’.

Dean posted a number of vague but seemingly frustrated tweets yesterday (August 15), including “fuck it” and “good to be at the house,” before replying to a comment suggesting that West’s album rollout that had seemed “toxic” to those following its progress. “Toxic. That’s it,” the producer responded in agreement.

Now, the producer has clarified that he is still involved with West’s upcoming record in a new tweet. “I haven’t quit anything,” he tweeted. “The album continues. Lol. People read too much into tweets. Lol.”