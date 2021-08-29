Kanye West’s ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby is now available

Kanye West‘s ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby has finally be released – you can listen to it below.

West dropped his long-awaited,10th studio album ‘DONDA’ this afternoon (August 29) after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events.

Hours before the album dropped, West took to social media to share a pair of text message screenshots that appeared to show his manager Bu Thiam informing him that DaBaby’s manager wasn’t giving clearance for the ‘Rockstar’ rapper’s verse on ‘Jail’ to be used.

During the verse, DaBaby addresses the recent controversy surrounding the homophobic comments he made while at Rolling Loud festival. His on-stage remarks were widely condemned and led to his appearances at numerous festivals being cancelled.

“I said one thing they ain’t like, threw me out like they ain’t care for me/ Threw me out like I’m garbage, huh?/ And that food that y’all took off my table/ You know that feed my daughters, huh? (Mmm)/ But I ain’t really mad, ’cause when I look at it/ I’m getting them snakes up out my grass,” DaBaby raps on the track.

The song, which was first previewed during West’s latest ‘DONDA’ listening event in Chicago and saw DaBaby appear alongside West and Marilyn Manson, seemed to be a different version from the track that was played during West’s two previous listening events for the album, which initially featured JAY-Z.

It has since been revealed that the version featuring DaBaby is called ‘Jail, Pt. 2’; it also features Manson on the hook. When ‘DONDA’ first dropped, ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ was showing on streaming platforms but it was coming up as “unavailable” to play. As of this evening, the track is now available to listen to.

Listen to ‘Jail, Pt. 2’ below:

Meanwhile, the appearance of Marilyn Manson at the Chicago ‘DONDA’ event sparked backlash online.

Manson appeared on the stoop of a church-like structure West built in the centre of the stadium. When photos of the construction of the structure circulated online before the event, many noted its resemblance to West’s childhood home.

The backlash comes after Manson has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple women since his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, and other women, publicly made allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him in February. Manson has consistently denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”. He was dropped from his label Loma Vista shortly after.

Since then, it’s been reported that Manson is facing four different sexual assault lawsuits, the latest one filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline last month.

The latest development came last month, as Manson dismissed allegations of sexual assault and abuse made by actress Esme Blanco, who filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles. He labelled the allegations as “untrue, meritless” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.